23 people sickened with norovirus-like illnesses from Habit Burger Grill in Shoreline

King County Public Health is investigating after 23 people became sick with a norovirus-like illness after eating at Habit Burger Grill in Shoreline.

According to the health department, those who reported getting sick came from six different "meal parties" that ate at the Shoreline location from May 21 to May 24. One person was hospitalized.

No employees were reported to have gotten sick.

The county has yet to identify how the virus was spread within the restaurant.

The restaurant was required to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection.

"Investigators revisited the restaurant on May 28 and conducted onsite food safety and employee illness training with staff and reinforced cleaning, disinfection, handwashing, and no bare hand contact with ready to eat foods," King County health said.

Investigators will revisit the restaurant within two weeks to make sure there is ongoing compliance with proper food handling practices.

Symptoms of the norovirus-like illness include vomiting, diarrhea, body aches and chills. Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that frequently spreads person-to-person and is often associated with food.

For more information on norovirus or the outbreak from the Shoreline Habit Burger Grill, click here.

