2-year-old Marysville child in critical condition after falling 6 feet from window onto concrete

A Marysville child is in the hospital after falling 6 feet from a 1st story window onto concrete.

Marysville firefighters responded to the incident Tuesday afternoon of an approximately 2-year-old child who had fallen from the window and fell six feet onto concrete. The child was flown to Harborview Medical Center. Susan Gregg with HMC told Q13 News Tuesday evening the child is in critical condition.

Firefighters warn families to always check windows and install locks or guards to help prevent windows from fully opening and potentially becoming a safety risk. Window screens are not strong enough to support the full weight of a child, fire officials say.

Officials also recommend moving furniture away from windows to help prevent kids from climbing on them. Officials say to not move a child if they do fall to prevent possibly worsening the injuries and to instead call 911.

Marysville Fire also says if residents are in need of window locks, they do have a few available for free. Just call Public Education Specialist at 360-363-8507

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

