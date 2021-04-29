2 women arrested in connection with Thurston County homicide

Two Olympia women have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Thurston County that was reported earlier this week.

On April 25, a jogger found the body of a man on 12th Avenue NE in Skateland, just north of Olympia. The man, later identified as 37-year-old Jose Luis Alejo Tamayo, died from a gunshot wound.

Officers said at the time that it appeared his body had been dumped on the side of the road.

Thurston County Sheriff's detectives were able to locate the vehicle allegedly involved in the homicide and tracked down the owner.

As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old Olympia woman was arrested for first-degree murder. Another woman, who is 30 years old, was arrested for first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

It's unknown what the relationship was between the victim and suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

