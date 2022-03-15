2 SWAT deputies shot in Spanaway identified, have combined 28 years of service with Pierce County

Pierce County law enforcement officials have identified the two SWAT deputies who were shot in Spanaway on Tuesday.

Around 12 p.m., a SWAT operation occurred at the Rainier Villa mobile home park in Spanaway near Pacific Ave S and 190th St Ct S.

Deputies tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for an investigation of a felony assault, but shots were fired, and two deputies were injured.

The suspect, later identified as Jeremy Dayton, was shot and killed.

The two deputies, 35-year-old Deputy Dominique "Dom" Calata and 45-year-old Sgt. Richard "Rich" Scaniffe, were rushed to St. Joseph Medical Center.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Sgt. Scaniffe

According to the sheriff's department, Scaniffe underwent surgery for serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Calata is ‘gravely injured,' law enforcement told FOX 13.

"We should prepare for the worst," said Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer of Calata, during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Troyer said both families have been notified.

According to Troyer, Calata has been with the department for seven years. He served in the National Guard and Army before joining the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. He has been with the SWAT team for four years. Calata has a wife and a young son.

Calata was a "big-hearted, great guy, who got into the job for the right reasons," Troyer said.

Scaniffe has been with the department for just over two decades and has an elementary-school-aged daughter. He's a SWAT team commodore and a patrol sergeant in the mountain detachment. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says he has been with the SWAT team for 14 years.

The sheriff's department asked for prayers for their recovery.

"Our department members are appreciative and thankful for the support our community has shown us during this difficult time," the sheriff's department wrote on Facebook.

Troyer believes the suspect involved was a "three-strikes" candidate and had a felony warrant for assault with a firearm.

The suspect apparently got out of a car and opened fire on police when they were trying to arrest him, Troyer said.

"We knew he was dangerous and that’s why we used a small contingent of our SWAT team. We do that so other people don’t get hurt," Troyer said.

