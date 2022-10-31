2 people hospitalized after shooting on Alki Beach

article

Seattle Police are investigating after two people were shot on Alki Beach on Halloween night.

Police were called to the area of 62nd Ave. SW and Alki Ave. SW around 10:10 p.m. for reports of a double shooting.

An SPD spokesperson confirmed the shooting was a drive-by.

Both victims were 37-years-old. A woman was taken to Harborview in serious condition and the man was in stable condition.

The two victims knew each other, but it's unclear if they knew the suspect.

Police have not released any suspect information.

