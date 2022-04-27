2 men stabbed during fight in Pioneer Square apartment building

article

Two men were injured Tuesday night in a stabbing during a fight at a Pioneer Square apartment building, police said.

At about 10:30 p.m., a man had left an apartment unit in the 200 block of Yesler Way. As he was walking through the hallway, a man who was armed with two knives left a neighboring apartment unit.

Police said the man who was armed charged at the other man, started swinging the knives toward him and stabbed him in the chest.

According to investigators, the victim pulled out his own knife, fought back and stabbed the suspect several times. The victim was able to get the suspect on the ground and took his knives away.

Officers arrested the suspect and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated before booking him into jail.

The victim was taken to Harborview also for treatment.