2 men shot and killed in Tacoma on Sunday

Tacoma Police are investigating a double homicide after two men were shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 7600 block of South Tacoma Way around 4:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting. The area is near several car dealerships.

First responders said they tried to save both men, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any information on a suspect at this time.

A Q13 News photographer said the crime scene appears to be very spread out, and reported seeing over 175 evidence markers.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

