1 killed, 1 injured in Tukwila head-on crash

By FOX 13 News Staff
TUKWILA, Wash. - A driver died and another was injured Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Tukwila

Crews from Puget Sound Fire, Tukwila Fire and King County medics responded to a report of a serious injury crash on West Valley Highway, south of South 180th Street at about 6 a.m.

Two cars were involved in the crash. 

The crash had blocked all lanes of West Valley Highway South. 

Fire officials said a driver died in the crash and another driver had minor injuries.

