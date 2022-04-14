1 killed, 1 injured in Tukwila head-on crash

article

A driver died and another was injured Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Tukwila.

Crews from Puget Sound Fire, Tukwila Fire and King County medics responded to a report of a serious injury crash on West Valley Highway, south of South 180th Street at about 6 a.m.

Two cars were involved in the crash.

The crash had blocked all lanes of West Valley Highway South.

Fire officials said a driver died in the crash and another driver had minor injuries.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram