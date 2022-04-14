1 killed, 1 injured in Tukwila head-on crash
TUKWILA, Wash. - A driver died and another was injured Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Tukwila.
Crews from Puget Sound Fire, Tukwila Fire and King County medics responded to a report of a serious injury crash on West Valley Highway, south of South 180th Street at about 6 a.m.
Two cars were involved in the crash.
The crash had blocked all lanes of West Valley Highway South.
Fire officials said a driver died in the crash and another driver had minor injuries.
