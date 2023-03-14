2 injured after men shoot into car in Mount Vernon, no suspects identified

Mount Vernon Police seek two suspects accused of shooting into a car full of people, two of whom were hit by gunfire.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting victim near Commercial St and Riverside Dr around 9:50 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in a nearby business being treated by some employees.

The victim told officers she had run from the site of the shooting, which was near Urban Ave and Poplar Ln, roughly two blocks northeast.

Medics took the woman to Harborview for treatment, then officers went to Urban and Poplar, where they found a 26-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound.

Investigators learned there were four people in a car—two men and two women—leaving a driveway near Urban and Poplar. Two unidentified men reportedly came up and tried to open the car door, then started shooting into the car, hitting the two victims.

The car drove forward and crashed into a nearby ditch, and the two suspects ran off.

The woman got out of the car and ran to a business close by for help.

Officers brought out a K9 unit to look for the suspects, but found no one. The other two people in the car, a 32-year-old Mount Vernon man and a 24-year-old Burlington woman, were not injured.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspects is urged to call Skagit Emergency Communication at (360) 428-3211 or Mount Vernon Police at (360) 336-6271.