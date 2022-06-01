2 charged in $6-7 million Home Depot arson, theft in Spokane

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Spokane Police Department)

Two people have been charged in a Home Depot arson and theft in Spokane that cost millions of dollars in damage.

Spokane Police arrested 59-year-old Kennie Calvert and 26-year-old Sierra Fry, suspected of orchestrating a theft at a Home Depot on Newport Hwy on March 19. Calvert is alleged to have started a fire inside the store as a distraction, while Fry stole items and walked out.

The fire destroyed shelves of merchandise, causing an estimated $6–7 million in damages.

Spokane Fire Department investigators and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) determined the cause of the fire as arson, and police detectives began looking for a suspect.

Calvert was arrested Sunday when police were called to another robbery at a different Home Depot on March 29. She was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree arson and the separate theft incident.

Fry was arrested Tuesday and charged with retail theft with special circumstances.