2 arrested for controlled substance homicide following overdose death of Centralia man

Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a man in Centralia, who was found not breathing in his apartment.

On March 21 around 9 a.m., Centralia Police were called to an apartment in the 3000 block of Borst Ave. for reports that a 22-year-old man was found unconscious and not breathing. That man was declared dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that illegal drugs were involved in his death.

During the investigation, detectives identified two people who were recently allegedly involved in providing the drugs to the victim.

Police arrested 22-year-old Emma Bailey, of Moscow, Idaho, and 36-year-old Demetirus Washington, of Tacoma, at an apartment in Des Moines. They were arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and were booked into the Lewis County Jail.

It's unclear what kind of drugs the pair may have allegedly gave the victim, but investigators believed fentanyl was present in it.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has additional information about the incident, contact Centralia Police at 360-330-7680.