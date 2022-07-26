2 arrested following suspected gunfight in Bremerton

Two men were arrested following an alleged gunfight in Bremerton Tuesday afternoon.

Bremerton Police were called to reports of a shooting with injuries near Schley Blvd and Callahan Dr around 12 p.m. As they drove there, dispatch informed officers that a suspect had been subdued by witnesses.

Officers arrived and determined that there were two suspects. They arrested the one held by witnesses, 19-year-old Joseph Paul Claussen. The bystanders told officers there was a man with him who attacked someone just before Claussen allegedly started shooting.

Police say there were several victims, one of whom received a "laceration" from a gunshot wound.

Officers collected evidence at the scene, finding several spent bullet casings and damage to a nearby apartment building. They found the other suspect, 21-year-old Pierre Fransque Taylor, a short distance away.

Taylor needed medical attention for minor injuries, so he was taken to the hospital. Police say it is unknown if his injuries were firearm-related.

Claussen was booked into jail for second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree possession of a firearm with a $500,000 bail. Taylor was booked for first- and fourth-degree assault on a $250,000 bail.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Bremerton Police detectives at (360) 473-5228.