16 arrested during demonstration in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday

Sixteen people have been arrested after a demonstration turned destructive in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood late Saturday night.

Seattle Police say demonstrators gathered around Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill around 9 p.m. Demonstrations escalated, police say, as people began destroying and vandalizing properties.

Officials say the group moved North on Olive Way, shattering windows at a local coffee shop and throwing explosives.

Later, commanders declared the protest an unlawful assembly, issued a dispersal order, and officers began moving the crowd out of the area.

Officials say explosives were then thrown at officers, and police attempted to make several arrests. In total, 16 people were arrested for property destruction, assault, and failure to disperse and rendering criminal assistance, according to SPD.