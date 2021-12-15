'12 North' aims to grow Seattle Seahawks fanbase in Canada

article

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to grow their fanbase with our neighbors to the north.

On Wednesday, the team announced approval from the National Football League (NFL) to expand marketing and fan engagement in Canada with ’12 North.’

"We have a strong and long-standing relationship with Canadian football fans as our direct neighbors to the north," said Seahawks president Chuck Arnold. "For years they have been an incredible, passionate and supportive group and we're thrilled with the opportunity to increase our engagement with them directly in Canada moving forward. We are grateful to the NFL for the opportunity."

Starting next year, the Hawks will start hosting fan events in Canada, with plans to start community initiatives and partner with local stations and businesses.

The team is also looking to expand NFL Flag programs in Canada to get kids into flag football.

The Seahawks have a decent foothold in Canada already, with 3,300 current ticket holders and roughly 13,300 single-game tickets sold to Canadian buyers the last several years. Their winning team in Super Bowl XLVIII also featured fan-favorite Canadian Seahawks players Luke Wilson and Jon Ryan.

There is already a strong Hawks following in British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, the team says, as well as a following in Germany, South America and parts of Asia.

