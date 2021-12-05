1-year-old girl fatally shot in Granite Falls, detectives investigating
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - A one-year-old child was fatally shot in Granite Falls Saturday night.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a weapons assault call on Granite Falls Highway, just north of 64th Street NE. They found a baby girl suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was later pronounced dead.
Detectives returned to the scene Sunday to continue their investigation.
Authorities say they are serving a search warrant and still processing the scene.
