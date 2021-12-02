14-year-old taken into custody after social media threats in Mukilteo School District

A teenager was taken into custody after social media threats to three schools in the Mukilteo School District.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of the threats of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The threats had been made against Explorer, Voyager and Mariner in the Mukilteo School District.

Detectives identified the source of the social media post and arrested a 14-year-old without incident.

"Major Crimes detectives through several search warrants were able to identify the device that posted the threat, and through that identify the suspect," said Courtney O’Keefe, spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. "I believe the individual did indicate that they had no intention to carry this out, however, these things were taken very seriously, joke or not, and students will be held accountable when these things occur."

The suspect was taken to Denny Youth Center and was booked on six felony charges. Three charges for threats to kill and three charges for threats to bomb or injure property including public or private school, which is a charge for each school.

Classes were being held as normal on Thursday, according to district officials, but some families chose to keep their children home.

Ruqaya Altabrawee is a student at Explorer Middle School and said, "I was reading the news say that the threats were to Voyager, Mariner and Explorer and that’s when it hit me. I was like this is not a joke. This is starting to get real, and I was kind of really sad. Most parents that I know and even my friends, they’re like worrying, they just feel unsafe at school especially after what happened."

School officials said the teen is a former student of the Mukilteo School District.

"We had some extra security presence at those three schools as a precaution, but really as a reassuring security presence at those schools for students staff and families," said spokesperson Diane Bradford of the Mukilteo School District. "If anybody sees a threat that seems concerning, whether it names a specific school or there’s any question about a threat potentially to a student a staff member at school, no matter how vague, I would say better safe than sorry."

Bradford said students and parents should report suspicious or threatening posts. Call 911, report it to the school or staff member during the school day or text, email or call the district tip line:

Call 425-374-0021.

Go to the website at http://1438.alert1.us

Send a text to 425-374-0021.

Send an email to 1438@alert1.us.

District officials sent the following letter to parents:

To the families at Mariner High, Voyager Middle and Explorer Middle schools,

Tonight, several students reported seeing a threat on social media directed at Explorer, Voyager and Mariner schools. We have reported the threat to local law enforcement and are working with law enforcement and staff to assure all school campuses are safe. There will be extra law enforcement presence at the schools tomorrow as a precaution.

When an incident of this type occurs, we provide as much information to you as possible. We do, however, have to be cautious not to share information that may interfere with the investigation of the incident. Thank you in advance for avoiding speculation about this incident and not spreading rumors.

We appreciate the students who saw the threat reporting it right away. If you or your student has any information regarding today’s situation or any other threat to our students, please call 911 or submit a tip through district Safe Schools system any time.

We take any threat seriously. As always, the safety of our students is our priority. We will continue to inform you of any event that may have an impact on your child and will provide you with as much information as possible.

Sincerely,

Mukilteo School District

Nearby Bothell High School canceled classes on Thursday and switched to a remote model after school officials learned of a threat that was graffitied on a bathroom stall.

The threats comes just a day after four students were killed and several others were injured in a school shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan.

