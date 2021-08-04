1 person injured in drive-by shooting on I-5 in Lynnwood

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a drive-by shooting on the north I-5 ramp to 164th Street at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say one person suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. The victim was treated and released.

The suspect's vehicle was described only as an old maroon Ford Taurus, according to authorities.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

RELATED: Car shot at on I-5 in Seattle; detectives seek witnesses

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram