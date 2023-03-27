1 killed in Snohomish County crash involving 2 sedans and a cement truck

Crews are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a cement truck in Snohomish County.

The crash involving two sedans and the cement truck occurred around 5:20 p.m. at SR 9.

One vehicle caught fire. The driver of the vehicle that caught fire was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will determine if the driver died from the initial crash or the fire.

The driver of the other sedan was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Highway 9 was closed from the Bickford roundabout to 2nd Street, and traffic was diverted through Snohomish.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.