1 killed in Everett crash

One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Everett.

Officers were called to the report of a crash around 8:00 a.m. on Rucker Ave from 41st St. to 43rd St. Northbound lanes were blocked during the investigation.

Authorities said to use Colby Ave. as a detour. The closure was expected to last for hours.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram