1 killed in Everett crash

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Everett
Q13 FOX

EVERETT, Wash. - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Everett.

Officers were called to the report of a crash around 8:00 a.m. on Rucker Ave from 41st St. to 43rd St. Northbound lanes were blocked during the investigation.

Authorities said to use Colby Ave. as a detour. The closure was expected to last for hours.

