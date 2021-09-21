1 killed in Everett crash
EVERETT, Wash. - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Everett.
Officers were called to the report of a crash around 8:00 a.m. on Rucker Ave from 41st St. to 43rd St. Northbound lanes were blocked during the investigation.
Authorities said to use Colby Ave. as a detour. The closure was expected to last for hours.
