1 killed after car crashes into guardrail in Spanaway

One person is dead after a car crashed into a guardrail early Friday morning in Spanaway.

The crash happened before 1:00 a.m. on State Route 7 where it splits with State Route 507.

According to the Washington State Patrol, three people were trapped when a car crashed into the guardrail. One person died and it's unclear if the others were hurt.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and medics also responded.

No further details have been released.