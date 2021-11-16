1 killed, 2 injured in multiple-car crash in Shoreline

A person was killed and two were injured in a three-car, hit-and-run crash in Shoreline.

The fire department says the crash happened at 185th and Linden, near Aurora Avenue North. Three cars collided, killing one and sending two others to Harborview Medical Center.

The condition of the two injured people is not yet known.

Police say the suspect left the scene but was later apprehended, thanks to K9 officers.

