1 hurt in Parkland crash
PARKLAND, Wash. - Troopers are investigating what caused a two-car crash in Parkland on Monday morning that left a driver seriously injured.
The crash happened on State Route 7 at 121st Street South before 6:30 a.m.
Investigators said a driver was taken to a local hospital.
The crash blocked both lanes after the crash. As of 7 a.m., southbound lanes reopened and northbound traffic was diverted to 119th Street South.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.
