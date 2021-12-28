1 hurt after semi hits 3 semis chaining up on I-90

article

Troopers are investigating after a crash involving semi-trucks blocked westbound I-90 in Easton on Tuesday.

According to Trooper John Bryant, one of the semis was traveling too fast for the conditions and hit three trucks that were chaining up.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The highway reopened after noon.

Transportation officials want to remind divers that traction tires are required in both directions.

