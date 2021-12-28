Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County
7
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 3:30 AM PST, Franklin County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:18 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until THU 7:15 AM PST, Wenatchee Area

1 hurt after semi hits 3 semis chaining up on I-90

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Travel News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Troopers are investigating after a crash involving semi-trucks blocked westbound I-90 in Easton on Tuesday. 

According to Trooper John Bryant, one of the semis was traveling too fast for the conditions and hit three trucks that were chaining up. 

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The highway reopened after noon.

Transportation officials want to remind divers that traction tires are required in both directions.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram