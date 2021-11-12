1 hospitalized after multi-car crash on SR 99 at 1st Ave S Bridge in Seattle

article

One person was hospitalized after a multi-car crash Friday morning in Seattle.

Crews responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a report of multiple cars involved in a collision on the northbound lanes of State Route 99 at the First Avenue South Bridge.

Fire officials told FOX 13 News that five cars were involved and seven people were evaluated.

One person was extricated and taken to the hospital and is stable.

The crash caused major traffic backups and the scene was cleared after 6 a.m.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram