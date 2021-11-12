Expand / Collapse search
1 hospitalized after multi-car crash on SR 99 at 1st Ave S Bridge in Seattle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 13 Seattle
article

A multi-car crash on State Route 99 at the First Avenue South Bridge caused traffic backups on Friday. (Credit: WSDOT)



SEATTLE - One person was hospitalized after a multi-car crash Friday morning in Seattle. 

Crews responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a report of multiple cars involved in a collision on the northbound lanes of State Route 99 at the First Avenue South Bridge. 

Fire officials told FOX 13 News that five cars were involved and seven people were evaluated. 

One person was extricated and taken to the hospital and is stable. 

The crash caused major traffic backups and the scene was cleared after 6 a.m.

