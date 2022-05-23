1 dead after interrupted burglary, shooting in Skyway

King County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a home in Skyway.

According to deputies, there was an "interrupted burglary" at a home in the 12000 block of 80th Avenue South.

Shots were fired and one person died, investigators said.

It’s unknown if the person who died was the suspect or the homeowner.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

