Washington Secretary of State Race 2022: Steve Hobbs vs Julie Anderson

Democrat Steve Hobbs looks to hold onto his position as Washington’s Secretary of State after being appointed to the role in 2021, facing nonpartisan challenger Julie Anderson.

Hobbs was appointed as Washington’s Secretary of State by Gov. Jay Inslee last November. Before that, Republicans had a hold on the office for 56 years.

Kim Wyman held the position previously, but left it in Oct. 2021 to take an election security job in the Biden Administration.

Hobbs points to his experience as a Washington National Guard lieutenant colonel and his year running the office to say why he’s best positioned to address issues ranging from cybersecurity concerns to election misinformation.

He also leads the fundraising race, raising more than double the amount of money Anderson has for the special election, but recent polling shows a close contest and a number of people still undecided just weeks before the Nov. 8 election.

Running against Hobbs is Pierce County auditor Julie Anderson, who said her 12 years managing elections make her best prepared for the job.

She believes the Secretary of State’s office should not be affiliated with a political party.

"A competitive election for this important office is what voters deserved," Anderson said in a texted statement to the Associated Press. "I’m grateful to all the voters who set aside their political interests, put their trust in me, and cast their vote for the experienced, nonpartisan candidate."

On the issues

Anderson supports ranked-choice voting—a system in which voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots, rather than choosing just one candidate. Hobbs said it is not the time to run votes through an algorithm when the public is already skeptical of the electoral system.

"I don’t like ranked-choice voting, and the reason I don’t is cause it disenfranchises communities and leaves us vulnerable for misinformation," said Hobbs during the Oct. 23 debate.

Anderson also criticized Hobbs for his management of a computer problem in the Secretary of State’s charities division, which she said has led to a month-long backlog of yearly tax reports for charities. Hobbs said it was a problem he inherited, and said his options were to either ask for paper submissions or wait for the computer problem to be fixed.

Neither candidates support allowing prisoners to vote, but Anderson is in favor of a bill to make it easier for formerly incarcerated people to be able to vote again. Hobbs voted against the bill in 2021.

The two also agree on several issues like election information security, voter confidentiality and improving voter outreach.

The winner of the special election will serve the rest of Kim Wyman’s term, which runs through 2024.

In addition to being the state’s chief elections officer, the Secretary of State also serves as chief corporations officer and supervisor of the state archives and state library.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.