WSDOT warns of 'very challenging 24 hours' on Snoqualmie Pass during expected snowstorm

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a "very challenging 24 hours" ahead on Snoqualmie Pass in anticipation of more winter weather.

WSDOT said several feet are expected to fall on the Pass by the end of the storm.

RELATED: Weather Alert Day: Gusty and rainy in the lowlands and lots of mountain snow

The snow in the mountains will be heavy at times with 1-3 feet of additional accumulation today through Friday evening. Gusty winds will mean the snow will be coming down sideways, but also blowing and drifting at times too with some very low visibility and a heightened avalanche threat.

Last week, the Pass was closed overnight due to dangerous avalanche conditions. Snoqualmie Pass has seen over 375 inches of snow since November, with most of that falling in January and February.

If you must go over the passes, be prepared for winter driving and perhaps to get stuck and shelter in place in your vehicle if the passes are closed without any warning.

Remember to check Pass conditions and tire requirements before heading out on the road. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

