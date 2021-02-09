Winter weather delivers the coldest temps this season, plus not only one but possibly two rounds of snow

We're tracking snow flurries for the north sound Wednesday morning and then again a few flurries late Wednesday night. Look for trace to 2" possible in Whatcom & Skagit Counties with the snow line falling as far south into Northern Snohomish County.

Then, Thursday morning through Friday morning our Q13 weather team will issue a "Weather Alert Day" with a "Winter Storm Watch" going into effect early Thursday. Snow totals could range from 2-12" between Thursday and Friday. Not only will we deal with snow, but frigid cold temperatures. In fact, the coldest air this season is already invading Western WA tonight! Brr!

The areas we're keeping a close eye on for higher snow accumulations during this time will be the Southwest Interior, Hood Canal, Lower Chehalis Valley, Tacoma, and the Cascades of Pierce & Lewis Counties. *The heaviest snow expected to come Thursday evening into Friday AM.

We are also watching this weekend for lowland snow. Our Q Weather Team is issuing another "Weather Alert Day" for early Saturday through late Saturday night for more snow. With this system the potential for snow is there, but the timing is key. Right now, the depth of the cold air in place will be a big factor along with how much moisture is coming our way.

These two factors will play a huge part as to how much snow will fall. We're watching the path of the low to see where it moves onshore. If the low moves inland over the north Olympic Peninsula, our low-level southerly flow will try to push out the colder air leaving us with wet, heavy snow for most of the area before it changes over to a rain/snow mix. Now, if the low takes a more southern route, most of the region will see widespread snow blanketing us resulting in a winter wonderland across Western Washington. We shall see!

Sunday morning snow showers will start to taper off and there is a break midday before the next system tracks in Sunday evening. This time we'll see more of a rain/snow mix continuing through Monday before changing over to plain old rain late Monday night into Tuesday.

Stay tuned as the forecast is always evolving!

Have a great week! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Fox Forecaster