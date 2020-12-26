Winter weather advisory for the cascades through this afternoon

An upper level low will keep scattered showers in the forecast and mountain snow.

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* is in effect for the Cascades above 2,000' until 1pm. 2"-8" of snow accumulation can be expected. Remember: Ice and snow, take it slow.

Snow levels will stay at or below pass level over the next 7 days and aside from Monday, expect more pow pow for our ski resorts. If you have to travel over the passes this week, be sure to check pass conditions.

Expect scattered showers and breezy conditions through the rest of the morning. We'll see a dry break after the lunchtime hour and then another round of scattered showers arrives from the west by dinner time for the coast and spread inland tonight. Expect another break overnight into early Sunday before another surge of moisture moves in from south to north by mid-morning. That will exit just in time for the Seahawks game- kickoff is at 1:05pm. We'll also see gradual clearing of the clouds by the second half of Sunday! Overall, there will be a lot of breaks in between off and on showers. Rainfall totals through Monday are not all that impressive ~.10" - .25" for most of our locations. Higher amounts of close to an inch can be expected on the coast.

Monday will be beautiful with lots of sunshine but it will be chilly! Expect mid-30s during the morning and mid-40s by the afternoon. A stronger system arrives by midweek, bringing rain and windy conditions by Wednesday. There is a chance for rain New Year's Day.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim