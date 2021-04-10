Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades, snowy conditions cause collisions in Snoqualmie Pass

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cascades until 5 p.m. Saturday. Snow and gusts of 40mph will make driving conditions difficult. Mountain passes can pick up an additional 1"-8" of snow today.

All lanes of I-90 in Snoqualmie Pass were closed, but by noon both directions reopened. Stevens Pass was closed this morning but has reopened around 10 a.m. Eastbound I-90 at milepost 54 near North Bend and westbound remains closed at milepost 71 near Easton.

Traction tires are advised while driving through mountain passes this weekend. Chains are required through Stevens Pass except for all-wheel vehicles, according to WSDOT. Crews advise drivers to take it slow this weekend with the snow and slush.

Snow levels are low and some lowland locations are seeing wet snow showers and hail. Activity will wrap up by the afternoon and clouds will clear making way for sunshine! Temps will be on the cool side in the lower 50s.

Clear skies tonight will allow temps to cool to around freezing so expect widespread frost late tonight through Sunday morning. Expect lots of sunshine Sunday with highs around 53.

We'll carry the sunshine into next week and temperatures will warm up to near 70 by next Thursday and Friday! Enjoy!

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

