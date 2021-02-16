Winter sunshine on tap Wednesday with the return of rain Thursday into the weekend

We're finally turning the corner and warming up this week! By the end of the weekend, temperatures will land near 50 with overnights in the upper 30s to low 40s, which is slightly above normal.

Here's a look at the overnight low trend:

The snow is melting and our forecast will move back to more traditional winter weather with rain in the lowland and mountain snow. Tonight a few scattered showers out there with mountain snow. And a heads up if you are trying to travel through the Cascades tonight. Snow is going to pick up again in the high country making it tough for overnight pass travel. Stevens Pass will remain closed through Thursday at 8 a.m. when crews can reassess the situation.

A "Winter Storm Warning" will stay in effort 9 p.m. tonight and may be extended. Stay tuned and make sure to check in with our #Q13Fox Forecast Team for the latest details and download the Q Weather App.

Advertisement

Tomorrow a weak ridge builds in giving us a dry day with a little morning fog as we get going out the door. Highs land in the mid-40s. Thursday the rain is back in time for the morning commute and lasting all day. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 40s.

The rest of the week a series of systems roll in with temperatures continuing to climb into the low 50s. Friday is pretty wet with a bit of a break at times on Saturday before more rain returns for Sunday into Monday as the threat of another "Atmospheric River" returning delivering a decent amount of moisture.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster