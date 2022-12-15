Winter sunshine expected through Friday

Western Washington will enjoy dry weather the next three days with mostly sunny skies through Friday.

There's a mix of high clouds and sunshine this morning as temps dropped below freezing in many areas to start the day. Highs will be back into the low 40s with lots of afternoon sunshine.

Friday will bring more of the same, with a chilly start and mostly sunny skies the rest of the day. Saturday, clouds roll in ahead of our next round of winter weather.

The offshore ridge of high pressure that is keeping us dry will back off, opening the door to much colder air by early next week. Very chilly air will drop into Washington from Canada, potentially pushing snow levels to the surface, especially in the north sound. A wintry mix of snow and rain is possible Monday and Tuesday, with lowland snow possible in areas of the north sound. Monday, the Fraser Valley outflow winds will kick in, funneling in more chilly air.

So far, all of our snow this month has come in the first few days. I would not be surprised to see at least some accumulation in Seattle next week, but it's still a little early to tell when and how much.

Sunday and Monday night will bring the best chance for snow to the lowlands as daytime highs rise well above freezing. Wednesday will be the coolest day of the next seven and offer up the best chance for snow.

Make sure you stay tuned to the forecast over the next few days as we refine it!