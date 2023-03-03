Seattle weather: Winter rolls on this weekend with a chance for a few flurries

The cool story continues as temperatures across the region only land in the low 40s. Sea-Tac hit 42 at the airport today, making it now 20 days in a row below average.

Expect overnight temps to drop into the mid 30s around the Sound. As temperatures fall off through the night, we do expect some areas, like Hood Canal/Kitsap Peninsula to see snow before turning over to rain.

Highs Saturday warm well below the norm of 52 for this time of year. Seattle will be lucky to see 43 by the afternoon. High temperatures will start to cool quickly into early Sunday with some areas near freezing. Watch out for slippery spots!

Dress in layers for the Sounders vs Real Salt Lake match at Lumen Field tomorrow. There is a chance of showers at kick off otherwise I think we'll dry out during the game.

By late Saturday, showers push north, but with cooling temperatures, we may see a few more snow showers roll across the North Sound.

Heads up if you're traveling through the mountains this weekend. Saturday will be tough as we're forecasting heavy snow for the Southern Cascades along with a few feet of snow over the Olympics.

Know the roads before you go!

Here's the breakdown of our Winter Weather Alerts above 1,500':

Once we push into Monday, we're looking at a much drier pattern for the region. Highs will remain below average with lows very chilly. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster