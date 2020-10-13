Winds still gusty at times tonight, but will relax overnight.

Wow! What day we saw across the state! Peak winds kicking up to 50 mph for the 520 floating bridge along with so many other areas clocking wind speeds of 40+. The good news is we will start to see those gusts relax overnight. Here's a look at windy spots around the region:

Overnight winds will ease up. Lows will drop to near 50. More clearing will happen as we push into Wednesday afternoon as a nice ridge of high pressure builds into the area. Look for a few scattered showers through mid-morning with pretty afternoon sunshine. One note, we may see a weak convergence zone set up late afternoon in the North Sound. Highs land near 60 with overnights in the upper 40s.

Thursday looks pleasant with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures right where we should be for this time of year... near 60. Overnight patchy fog will develop in the usual spots.

By Friday, our ridge will see a weak system move in over the top and this will give way to a chance of showers developing in the North Sound. Expect skies to be mostly sunny with highs landing just at normal or slightly above.

Looking to the weekend... models are a bit inconsistent at the moment. Right now, we're forecasting temperatures near the seasonal average with mostly cloudy to partly sunny days. A few areas have a shot at some light showers. Stay tuned!

Have a great night! ~Erin

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

