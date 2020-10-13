Wind storm causing power outages in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Gusting winds and heavy rain are causing power outages across the Puget Sound region.
A high wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, with gusts between 40 and 50 mph - and 50-60 mph gusts in central and eastern Washington.
A 47-mph wind gust was reported on the 520 bridge over Lake Washington about 10:30 a.m.
As of 10:45 a.m., the following outages were reported:
Puget Sound Energy: 4,954 customers without power
Seattle CIty Light: 50 customers without power
Snohomish County PUD: 4,012 without power
Tacoma Power: 405 customers without power
Peninsula PUD: 20 customers affected
More rain and wind are expected throughout the day, but we'll clear out by Wednesday. Thursday looks to be a beautiful day under mainly sunny skies.