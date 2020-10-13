Expand / Collapse search

Wind storm causing power outages in Western Washington

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Soggy, sloppy morning

Meteorologist Tim Joyce says Tuesday will be rainy and gusty.

SEATTLE - Gusting winds and heavy rain are causing power outages across the Puget Sound region. 

A high wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, with gusts between 40 and 50 mph - and 50-60 mph gusts in central and eastern Washington. 

A 47-mph wind gust was reported on the 520 bridge over Lake Washington about 10:30 a.m.

As of 10:45 a.m., the following outages were reported: 

Puget Sound Energy: 4,954 customers without power 

Seattle CIty Light: 50 customers without power

Snohomish County PUD: 4,012 without power

Tacoma Power: 405 customers without power

Peninsula PUD: 20 customers affected 

More rain and wind are expected throughout the day, but we'll clear out by Wednesday. Thursday looks to be a beautiful day under mainly sunny skies. 