Wildfire smoke and haze: Day 10 and counting

Some big air quality improvements along the coast in the last 24 hours. Minor improvements inland around Puget Sound. Most places reporting air quality that is unhealthy and very unhealthy. Far SW Washington from Kelso/Longview down towards the Portland Metro are among the areas still covered in hazardous air. Our Air Quality Alert continues until noon, but I wouldn't be surprised if it was allowed to expire for the coast to as far inland as Mason County-- while being extended for Puget Sound, Central WA, and Eastern WA.

Relief is on the way, but it's not coming nearly fast enough for people around the Central Puget Sound who've been suffering with wildfire smoke for 9 days now--today marks day #10. A low pressure system offshore will bring in some beneficial rain showers and winds that will stir out the smoke that's sitting right on top of us. Each raindrop on its journey from the cloud to the ground can pull thousands of smoke particles out of the air through coagulation. The problem is that the weather system off the coast is timing. It's what's called a cut off low, which means it isn't being driven by the jet stream, and is just meandering towards the West Coast.

Today, we'll be impatiently waiting with the hazy skies and some low level fog/smog that could actually get a bit worse just before the rain showers move in. That's because as the low approaches, it could bring in east and south winds from areas that have hazardous air. There's also slight chance of t-storms, but the wildfire smoke could diminish lift in the atmosphere and that likelihood. Rain drops don't look to arrive until tonight, well after dinnertime for most of us-- so we'll be seeing seasonal temps and hazy skies.

On/off showers and periods of light rain look likely on both Friday and Saturday. A few lingering showers are possible on Sunday morning, but when the system moves out-- I'm optimistically thinking we could see some actual blue skies over Western Washington.

The dry weather is short lived. We'll likely finish out summer with clouds and a few possible showers. The Fall Equinox is on Tuesday when the whole planet sees 12 hours of day and 12 hours of night. The first full day of autumn is Wednesday.

A note on the tropics, this is the peak of hurricane season for the Atlantic basin. There's a very active weather pattern in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. If Invest 90 L intensifies today as expected, it will get the name "Wilfred" and close out the alphabet on storm names, as there are no X, Y or Z names. That's something we've only done once before in 2005. Invest 98-L would get the first letter of the Greek alphabet of "Alpha". Invest 90-L could end up affecting the Gulf Coast by the end of this coming weekend. There are a few outlier forecast models that put "Teddy" on a path affecting New England about 7 days out. Too soon to tell for both.

-Tim Joyce