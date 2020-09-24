Wild start to the Fall season...more rain and wind before we dry out this weekend!

Who's ready for round two? Get ready for more widespread rain and wind across the region. Our next plume of moisture just off the coast getting all geared up to spray inland. We'll see heavy rain at times delivering another couple inches of rain for the mountains and about a 1/2 to 1.5" for Puget Sound. Not only will this strong weather system drop plenty of rain, but hail too and there is the threat of a few pop up thunderstorms embedded in those powerful cells. And just when we thought the rain was enough, the wind will gust and howl too.

Here's breakdown as far timing goes with this deep surface low sliding inland over Vancouver Island overnight:

So, overnight rain and wind pick up. By about 4AM don't be surprised if you're woken up by this system. Make sure to secure garbage cans and anything loose outside. Biggest bursts of wind will be along the coast and areas across the northern interior, along with the northern slopes of the Olympic mountains. Expect gust to kick up to near 50mph at times. The North Sound see's 20-30mph impluses with sustained winds 12-18mph. Something to keep in mind is urban flooding. With so much rain falling so fast and windy conditions plenty of leaves will be blowing around off their tree limbs and that can cause storm drains and gutters to clog and spill over. So clean out your surrounding and help a neighbor too!

By midday we'll start to track the other way. Rain and winds will let up and ease off. By Friday night just scattered showers carrying over into Saturday. Highs will remain slightly cooler than our!?! Look for a few lingering showers through mid morning up until kick off at 1:25pm. We're forecasting a dry second half and post game. Stay tuned though.... Northwest weather is always evolving and changing. And don't forget you can always catch all the game-day action right here on Q13 Fox, your home of the Seahawks! #GoHawks

We're hopeful we can deliver a really nice week ahead as we dive into the first full week of Fall. Each day gets better as we cruise through the week. Monday, mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday more of the same with sunny skies and temps jumping up into the mid 70s. And by Wednesday... look out! We could see upper 70s to near 80 for some areas! Keep the sunscreen and sunglasses handy for sure!

Have a great night! ~Erin

