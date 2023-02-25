Widespread wet snow expected early Sunday morning

Saturday will bring cool temps and a nice mix of clouds and sunshine, but wet snow returns to the Puget Sound area late Saturday night.

Most of the daylight hours look great Saturday, with morning sunshine and increasing clouds as the next system approaches. Highs will be a bit warmer today, in the low to mid 40s.

The tricky part of the forecast arrives tonight, as a front sweeps through bringing a threat of lowland snow, and heavy snow in the mountains. Areas in the north sound, the Kitsap Peninsula, and Hood Canal have the best shot at seeing 1-4 inches of snow. Most other locations in the central and south sound will get a trace to two inches by early Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay above freezing in most locations, which could mean just slushy spots on the roads. Higher elevations could have a tougher time traveling early Sunday morning.

Most of our weather models are showing about 1-2" of accumulation for the greater Seattle area.

By late morning Sunday, temps will warm enough to melt most of the snow on the roadways. Then we'll be left with scattered rain showers the rest of the day. Monday and Tuesday mornings, I can't rule out another chance for snowflakes or a rain/snow mix. If you're looking for a dry day, Wednesday and Friday looks like our best bets. Temps will stay well below average for at least the next seven days.