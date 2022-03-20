Widespread rain to kick off the work week

Hello Spring! The showers arrived just in time to kick off the new season. We reached a high of 48 degrees (7 degrees below normal). Temperatures will continue below normal as the rain continues to hang around. A warm front is approaching our area and triggering widespread showers. This will continue through most of the day tomorrow.

Here is a look at your futurecast:

Tomorrow morning you'll notice that temperatures don't fluctuate much. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow afternoon will be a repeat of what we reached this afternoon. A high of 48 degrees with the showers tapering off in the afternoon.

This is good news for our allergy sufferers. We're currently in the moderate category for tree pollen, but that will drop tomorrow - with the help of the rain!

As the rain dies out through Tuesday morning, the temperatures will rise! We'll hit highs in the 60s for the first time this year on Tuesday.

Have a good one.

