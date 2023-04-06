Seattle weather: Widespread rain Thursday, drier Friday

A slow moving wet system will hit Western Washington Thursday through Friday morning bringing a half inch to an inch of rain to the Puget Sound area.

High temperatures will remain about five degrees below average Thursday as this slow moving front stalls over the region.

This will not be a major storm by coastal standards, but gusty winds could bring some tree limbs down and cause scattered power outages in spots along the northern Washington Coast. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area.

By late Friday morning, the rain will move on from the lowlands, bringing a mix of clouds, sunshine, and much drier weather to the Puget Sound area by Friday afternoon.

Snow levels will remain above the Cascade passes today and for our next big event on Sunday. This means, the higher elevations will continue to see snow, but pass travel will be wet, not snowy.

Easter Sunday's system will be another impactful one, with plenty of widespread rain. Showers will continue through Monday morning. If you're looking for a dry day, Wednesday looks more dry than wet, but it's still almost a week out so a lot can change in that time.