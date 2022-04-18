Widespread rain returns Monday with breezy winds as a storm system makes its way onshore.

The heaviest rain will hit in the late afternoon hours with highs in the mid 50s.

The front will push through around 3:00 to 5:00 PM, bringing heavy rain at times to the Puget Sound area and could make for a messy evening commute. Snow levels are going to be between 3,500 to 4,000 feet today. with 6 to 10 inches expected at the passes. We will likely see a mix of rain and snow at times at Snoqualmie and White passes.

After the front pushes through today, the area will be left with scattered showers through Tuesday. Those showers will be combined with sunbreaks and clouds, and we could see a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

If you're looking for some dry time, Friday and Sunday look like our best bets. Temps will stay below average through the first half of the weekend.