Widespread rain increases overnight

Widespread rain is rapidly tracking across Western Washington. Expect moderate rain throughout the night as this bands hits. We're left with scattered to isolated showers throughout the day tomorrow. Here is a look at the timing of the rain:

Mountain snow is also on the list tonight! A *Winter Weather Advisory* is in effect for the Cascades through tomorrow. Here is a look at the details:

The *Coastal Flood Advisory* remains in effect too. We'll be on the lookout for minor flooding was we roll through the day. This will expire early tomorrow afternoon.

Expect gusty winds at times overnight and through the morning as a frontal system arrives. Once this band of moderate-heavy rain clears, we'll be left with scattered to spotty showers. We're even expecting sunbreak!

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!