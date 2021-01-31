Widespread rain continues into the work week

You ready for a sloppy start to the work week? A system offshore will continue to stream in widespread rain Monday. Expect showers on your commute tomorrow with a breeze at times. The temperatures will remain mild.

Rain totals will accumulate along with the mountain snow. Expect widespread conditions tomorrow and Tuesday. There will be brief breaks in the activity but overall consistant. Here is a look at the totals throughout Tuesday evening:

On top of the rain for the lowlands and foothills, we have a *Winter Storm Warning, Avalanche Warning and Winter Weather Advisories* at play.

Advertisement

Please use caution if you are traveling across these areas. The system will die down Wednesday morning.