Seattle weather: Widespread rain returns for a mixed weekend of showers and sun breaks

Rain is approaching the coast tonight and will spread inland overnight delivering heavy showers at times. This after a pretty quiet day across Western Washington. We enjoyed a mainly dry Friday with highs landing right at average!

Rain pushes in overnight becoming widespread with the heaviest showers happening while most sleep. Lows are mild, dropping into the low to mid 40s.

Rain will continue into Saturday morning. Showers will be heaviest to the South between 4-8am. By 9am the north Sound will see rain pick up too.

So, if you're looking to plan out your weekend around the rain the best chance will be Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Don't forget to check the roads before you head over the mountain passes. A "Winter Weather Advisory" goes into effect late Friday through Saturday evening for heavy snowfall. We're forecasting half a foot to a foot of snow over the northern and southern Cascades above 4,000ft. Travel may be difficult at times.

Mountain snow and lowland rain will turn to just scattered showers Sunday ahead of the next front late Sunday into Monday. This system looks wet and sloppy. We'll pick up another .25" to an inch of rain in the bucket at SeaTac before showers finally dry out early Tuesday.

Rain totals tally up over the weekend into Monday. The coast will see the most with over an inch for the central coast to just under three inches for Forks….while inland the north Sound picks up just over an inch for Everett.

By Tuesday into Wednesday, an upper ridge builds back in and that means we'll stay mainly dry with temperatures soaring well above average into the low 60s.

Dry conditions last through Thursday with highs dropping off back to near normal at 55. Friday rain chances pick up again. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

