Widespread freezing temperatures overnight with a chance for a wintry mix Wednesday

What pretty day we saw across the region! The ever-changing sky conditions made for an interesting sunset at 5:11pm. Temperatures were cooler than average with Seattle landing in the mid 40s. Normal for this time of year is 49.

The cold temps will continue into our Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop to freezing and even colder for some areas. This all thanks to Fraser outflow as a very cold air-mass from the north falls south into Puget Sound. This will make for a very chilly/frosty start. Allow for extra time when heading out tomorrow morning.

The timing Wednesday morning is a bit tricky. We'll start off dry pretty early with chilly temps. Look for slick spots with frost around most places.

As we push into the morning commute this is where precipitation starts to pick up and some of us will see snow or a wintry mix falling. We'll be in a transition stage through midday as temperatures slowly start to warm rain will finally win out. We're forecasting anywhere from trace to a couple of inches of snow during that time. Highs only top out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Again, the average for this time of year is 49.

Showers taper as we jump into Thursday… just a few isolated pockets throughout the day. Highs warm into the upper 40s.

A cold front comes or way Friday delivering a few morning showers before drying out. Highs cool into the mid 40s.

Good news, we're looking mainly dry for the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies into the start of next week. Highs land near average with overnights slightly cooler Sunday and Monday.

Have a great week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Mountain Forecast

