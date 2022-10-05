Where is fall? Summer-like temps return late week

Wednesday is looking a lot like Tuesday with morning fog and low level clouds, but sunshine is right around the corner Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s and most of Western Washington will get back to the sunshine a little sooner than yesterday.

An upper level ridge of high pressure will rebuild over the Pacific Northwest Thursday, bringing much warmer conditions and fewer morning clouds. Unfortunately, offshore winds will likely bring smoke back into the Puget Sound area.

Temps will stay warm through the weekend, about ten to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. If you are ready for fall weather, next week could finally bring us another round of showers as a frontal system sweets through Western Washington on Monday. While this system looks weak and likely won't pack a big punch rain-wise, it will bring temperatures back down into the mid 60s early next work week.