Seattle weather: Wet & windy Thursday, showery Friday, & drier Saturday

Hope everyone enjoyed the drier day today as we're about to pick up a decent amount of rain over the next 24–36 hours.

Highs were warmer Wednesday at 53 degrees at the airport. Normal for this time of year is now 57.

As a strong spring system moves inland overnight spreading heavy rain and wind, temperatures will stay mild, near average.

The morning commute is sloppy tomorrow. Allow for a little extra time as you may experience pounding on the roadways.

The evening commute looks a bit worse with heavier downpours rolling over the region.

Highs land in the low to mid 50s for most areas. We also expect gusty winds out of the southeast at times.

Your Friday morning commute will feature showers along the I-5 corridor, but by midday, they'll move off to the northeast into the mountains and across the Canadian Border.

Highs Friday hang in the low 50s with less gusty winds.

Here's a peek at forecast rain totals through Friday morning with the highest amounts falling at the coast and over the Olympic Mountains:

With so much rain falling over the Olympics we're keeping a close eye downstream at the Skokomish River in Mason County. Mountain runoff into the Skokomish could cause a sharp rise in river levels through Friday for minor flooding.

Now for the weekend-- Saturday wins out as the nicer day under mostly cloudy skies and drier conditions. Rain will return, but not until Sunday. High near 53.

Sunday is going to be a bit soggy at times as the next weather maker arrives just in time for the Easter Bunny. And unfortunately, these conditions are not helpful for backyard egg hunts. Highs land in the low to mid 50s.

And again, with heavy rain falling over the Olympics Sunday, the risk of flooding comes back into play for the Skokomish River in Mason County.

Once we cruise into next week, we'll settle down some. Monday, we expect just a few showers early with a drier day ahead of evening showers. Highs cool to 50.

Tuesday, look for showers at times with highs staying near 50.

We'll finally dry out by Wednesday!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

