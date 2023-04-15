Wet & windy Sunday with active weather into next week

Not surprising that highs Saturday were cooler than average again with 50 at the airport. Normal for this time of year is now 59.

Get ready for active weather to kick into high gear starting tomorrow. The coast gets hit first early with rain and wind and then spreads inland around 8am Sunday morning. Temperatures out of the gate area mild, starting in the mid to 40s for Puget Sound.

The matinée get-away-game between the Mariners and Rockies will feature a closed roof at T-Mobile Park.

Dress warm as temps run cool only in the upper 40s. Plus, winds will become gusty at times throughout the afternoon.

By 5pm Sunday most of the widespread rain will start to decrease with just some pockets of very heavy downpours leftover. And we can't rule out a thunderstorm firing up as the atmosphere remains unstable.

Unfortunately, highs on Sunday will only warm into the upper 40s to low 50s.

South winds continue to pick up through the afternoon with peak gusts just after dinner Sunday evening. We're forecasting gusts out of the south up to 30mph.

Monday starts off mostly cloudy and mainly dry but some of us might see a few chunky rain/snow showers briefly before we warm up.

Rain chances inland increase by lunchtime along with breezy winds. Highs on Monday land in the upper 40s.

By Monday evening there's a chance for thunderstorms from the coast through Western WA.

Tuesday looks similar to Monday. As the atmosphere tries to stabilize thunderstorms are possible again with some cells producing heavy rain, hail, and lightning. High near 50.

As skies try to clear out Wednesday we'll dodge showers and another chance for a thunderstorm to pop up before drying out into Thursday. Highs land near 50.

By Friday into the weekend rain clears out and we warm up! Fingers crossed, stay tuned!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

