Wet & windy end to September

Rain is moving onto the Olympic Peninsula this morning and will move over I-5 this afternoon and evening. It'll be windy in places. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Western Whatcom County, the San Juans, Whidbey and Camano Islands, the Admiralty Inlet area and the North Coast. Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible, which could cause some power outages. It'll be a chilly day as well with highs only in the upper 50s to around 60. Normal for Seattle is now 67.

Tomorrow will be rainy and we'll top out in the low 60s.

October starts out lovely! Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Our first weekend of October looks fantastic! A mix of clouds and blue sky with highs warming up to the upper 60s by Sunday.

The sun continues to shine on Monday and we'll probably nudge 70 again.

Tuesday, there is a chance of a few showers, mid 60s.

With rain at times today, especially this afternoon/evening, it's a Wet Paws Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. But Moose won't mind! Looks like he enjoys getting wet!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott