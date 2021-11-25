Wet & breezy Thanksgiving Day

Heavy rain and breezy wind will be the big weather stories this Thanksgiving Day, as an atmospheric river takes aim at Washington State again.

Travel conditions will be impacted in some areas today as water accumulates on the roadways. The heaviest rain in the central and south sound will hit later this afternoon and evening, while the north sound takes the brunt of the rain this morning.

Wind will be strong at times in the north sound and in and around the strait this morning. We are all crossing our fingers for minimal power outages in those areas for the holiday. Winds should be calmer this afternoon.

Rainfall amounts shouldn't cause major flooding issues today, but another very wet atmospheric river will hit the area Saturday evening through Sunday. That could make a bigger impact with already saturated ground. We will keep a close eye on it. Here are the projected rainfall totals through Saturday morning.

If you're heading to the Apple Cup, you're in luck! The game looks mainly dry (Go Cougs!). The next chance for a dry day will be Monday.

